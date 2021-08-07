Revlon (NYSE:REV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of REV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 239,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,475. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05. Revlon has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $625.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.84.

Get Revlon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.