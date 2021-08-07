Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.73. Revlon shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 199 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Revlon by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 57,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the second quarter worth $524,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Revlon by 132.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.84.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

