Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.73. Revlon shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 199 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.84.
About Revlon (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
