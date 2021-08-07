Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 60,323 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,106.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $5,535,538.49.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $3,311,289.72.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $4,258,100.80.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $65.26 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4,705.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

