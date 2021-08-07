Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $61.94. 405,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $62.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.