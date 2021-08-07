Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REYN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 67,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

REYN opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

