RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Announces Earnings Results

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%.

Shares of RGCO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. 11,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,418. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $200.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of -0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

