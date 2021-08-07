Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Down 1.4%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 223,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 141,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Rio2 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Rio2 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$133.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Rio2 Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Rio2 (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.