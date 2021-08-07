RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of OPP stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.