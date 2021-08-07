Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

RVSB stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $169.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.21%. Research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 908,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 112,703 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

