Robert Lisicki Sells 17,500 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

