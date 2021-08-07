Robert W. Baird Boosts Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $522.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $522.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.09.

TECH stock traded down $8.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $481.82. 212,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,169. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $451.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $504.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $3,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

