Robert W. Baird Downgrades Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) to Neutral

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDLA. BTIG Research downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. decreased their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81. Medallia has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $281,786.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,418,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $277,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,895 shares of company stock worth $11,421,334 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

