Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Alan Bannatyne Sells 190,000 Shares

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) insider Alan Bannatyne sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62), for a total value of £1,254,000 ($1,638,359.03).

RWA opened at GBX 674 ($8.81) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £514.66 million and a PE ratio of 28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. Robert Walters plc has a 52 week low of GBX 344 ($4.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 797.70 ($10.42). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 705.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

