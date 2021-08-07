Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCKY. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,696 shares of company stock worth $1,157,813. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

