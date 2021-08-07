Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.80. The stock has a market cap of C$568.42 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$5.97.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.00 million. Analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$295,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$148,973.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,392.68.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

