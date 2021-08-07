Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $355.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $484.96.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $487.96. 307,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.