Rosenblatt Securities Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $195.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.17.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology shares are set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.