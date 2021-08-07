Rosenblatt Securities Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $335.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.35.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $275.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.97.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 778,704 shares of company stock valued at $174,621,969 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

