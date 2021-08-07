Roth Capital Trims Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Target Price to $5.00

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $155.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.43.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

