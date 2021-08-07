Rowan M. Trollope Sells 6,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rowan M. Trollope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $201.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 205.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after acquiring an additional 564,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $86,336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.47.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

