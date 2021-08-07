Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Trading Up 2%

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 46,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROGFF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Roxgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Roxgold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.59.

Get Roxgold alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.62.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.