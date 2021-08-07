Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 17,370 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NYSE:TPX opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

