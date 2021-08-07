Royal Bank of Canada Raises Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$46.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.56.

EMP.A stock opened at C$40.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion and a PE ratio of 15.75. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$32.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$304,945.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$60,195.41. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total value of C$109,941.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at C$503,703.57. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,935 shares of company stock worth $2,526,986.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

