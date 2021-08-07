Royal Bank of Canada Raises Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $62.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.62. 640,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51. Open Text has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Open Text by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,638,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Open Text by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

