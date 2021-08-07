Royal Bank of Canada Sells 69,457 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,457 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Editas Medicine worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $55.59 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

