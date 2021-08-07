RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

RPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,301.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 17.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 20.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

