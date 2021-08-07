Rupee Market Capitalization Reaches $56,394.50 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Rupee has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $56,394.50 and $6.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00062665 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

