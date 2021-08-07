Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading 3% Higher

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.80. 4,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 5,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rupert Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.