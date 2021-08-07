Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Ryerson updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.630-$1.730 EPS.

NYSE RYI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.86. 390,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

