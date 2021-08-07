S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €32.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SANT. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of S&T in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.20 ($35.53).

Shares of S&T stock opened at €20.34 ($23.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 24.37. S&T has a 52-week low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 52-week high of €25.46 ($29.95). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €20.44.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

