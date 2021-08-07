Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.318 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:SBR opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $582.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 655.41% and a net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

