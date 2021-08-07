Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sabra Health Care REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.510-$1.530 EPS.

SBRA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,110. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

