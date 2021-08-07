Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,110. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

