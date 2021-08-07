Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.95) Per Share (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.88). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($12.44) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.63) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

