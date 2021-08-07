Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $258.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $241.51 on Wednesday. Saia has a one year low of $117.07 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Saia by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Saia by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Saia by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

