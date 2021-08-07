Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Issues Earnings Results

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Salem Media Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SALM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. 84,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,846. The company has a market cap of $61.80 million, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salem Media Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 6,161.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Salem Media Group worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

