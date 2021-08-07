Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Issues Earnings Results

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Salem Media Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ SALM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. 84,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,846. The company has a market cap of $61.80 million, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.
