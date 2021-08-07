Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is gaining on solid online business, which remained sturdy in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Sally Beauty benefited from solid consumer demand and efficient execution of strategies during the quarter. Management is on track with its Transformation Plan to improve customers’ experience, strengthen e-commerce capacities, curtail costs and enhance retail fundamentals. Apart from these, Sally Beauty intends to strengthen its business on the back of buyouts. However, the company is battling higher SG&A expenses, which increased $71.9 million in the third quarter. Management expects SG&A dollars to rise in fiscal fourth quarter. Some pandemic-led capacity restrictions as well as supply chain disruptions are also hurting the company’s performance.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $22,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $34,738,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,105,000 after buying an additional 1,428,846 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

