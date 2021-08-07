Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €33.24 ($39.11). Salzgitter shares last traded at €32.92 ($38.73), with a volume of 177,589 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.75 ($35.00).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -11.13.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

