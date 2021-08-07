Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) PT Lowered to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:SANA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 399,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,461. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84. Sana Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -1.68.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,175,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,804,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

