Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $956.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.
Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $1,686,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.37. The stock had a trading volume of 80,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,969. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $111.68 and a 1 year high of $195.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.
About Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
