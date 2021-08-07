Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $956.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $1,686,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.37. The stock had a trading volume of 80,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,969. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $111.68 and a 1 year high of $195.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

