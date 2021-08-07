Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%.

SGMO traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.76. 1,507,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,115. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.