Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Shares Down 2.3%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €477.90 ($562.24) and last traded at €482.70 ($567.88). Approximately 37,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €493.90 ($581.06).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €413.36.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

