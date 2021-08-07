Sawyer & Company Inc Buys 260 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $45.07. 20,413,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,126,781. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $252.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $45.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.