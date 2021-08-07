Sawyer & Company Inc Has $157,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.22. 1,821,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,200. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

