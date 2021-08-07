Sawyer & Company Inc Has $293,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,740. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

