Sawyer & Company Inc Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,053,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,431,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,437. The company has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $101.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

