Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,409,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,274,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.