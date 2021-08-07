Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.0% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 24.4% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 66,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.6% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,237. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.79.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

