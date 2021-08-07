Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $1.01 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 76.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,106 shares in the company, valued at $182,041,992.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total value of $132,224.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,665 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,243. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $213.91. The stock had a trading volume of 460,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,799. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.