Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $15 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,731,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,318. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

